Royal Bank of Canada Has $63.39 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $63,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $334.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $335.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.