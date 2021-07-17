Royal Bank of Canada Has $64.74 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.95% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $64,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.69. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

