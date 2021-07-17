Royal Bank of Canada Has $67.95 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $67,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $97.10 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,544 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.