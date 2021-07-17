Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 132,798 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Genuine Parts worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.61 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.