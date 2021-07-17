Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 27,651 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $59,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $266.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

