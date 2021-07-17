Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Markel worth $57,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Markel by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,855,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,484 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,216.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

