Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of Gartner worth $63,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $258.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.