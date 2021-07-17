Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of NetEase worth $54,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $457,805,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,440,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,700,000 after buying an additional 1,981,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after buying an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.