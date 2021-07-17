Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of Masco worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

