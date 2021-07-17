Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,833 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $57,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

