Royal Bank of Canada Sells 238,695 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,695 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Essex Property Trust worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $329.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

