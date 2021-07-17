Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,316 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Arrow Electronics worth $52,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.84. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $884,307.36. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

