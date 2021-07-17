Royal Bank of Canada Sells 33,188 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of DaVita worth $64,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in DaVita by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

