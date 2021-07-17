Royal Bank of Canada Sells 501,758 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $58,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $2,770,155 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

