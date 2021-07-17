Royal Bank of Canada Sells 557 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of NICE worth $52,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after purchasing an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 33.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after acquiring an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $255.29 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.21 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

