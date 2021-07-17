Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,225 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,225 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.60% of Onto Innovation worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $6,955,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $18,661,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 975.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.