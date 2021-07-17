Royal Bank of Canada Sells 79,613 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $51,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.71 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

