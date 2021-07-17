Royal Bank of Canada Sells 94,945 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.75% of ExlService worth $52,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares valued at $2,263,980. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

