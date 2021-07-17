Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.36% of Sterling Bancorp worth $60,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.62 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

