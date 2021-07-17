Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of The Allstate worth $60,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $373,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $962,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

