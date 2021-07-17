RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

RMBL traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The business had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

