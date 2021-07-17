Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.4 days.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

RUSMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

