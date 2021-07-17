Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Up 55.5% in June

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,929,900 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 1,241,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SGSVF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

SGSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

