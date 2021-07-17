SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $68,415.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $68,415.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.25 or 1.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003136 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 687,789 coins and its circulating supply is 660,647 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

