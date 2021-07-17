SafeCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $357.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,893.27 or 1.00062105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.01197723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00363693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00372306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050288 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

