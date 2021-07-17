SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $162,323.58 and approximately $55.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022974 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001400 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000975 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,142,808 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

