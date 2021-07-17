SafePal (SFP) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and $7.50 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001636 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002243 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002737 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

