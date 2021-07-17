Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

