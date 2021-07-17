salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Acquires $40,080.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00.
Shares of CRM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.43. 7,288,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
