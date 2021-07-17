salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Acquires $40,080.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.43. 7,288,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

