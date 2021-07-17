Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31.
Salt Lake Potash Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.