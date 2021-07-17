Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $25.06. 49,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

