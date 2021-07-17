SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $334.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $335.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

