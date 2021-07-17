Scala Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $11,647.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00145873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.38 or 0.99935792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

