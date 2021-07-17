Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 185,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,927. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

