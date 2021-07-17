Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,006.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $633.58 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $418.02 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $643.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

