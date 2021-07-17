Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 185,136 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 617.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,136 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after buying an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,280 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $57,211,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

