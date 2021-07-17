Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 213,071 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3,813.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

