Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 99,398 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 686.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,398 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Syneos Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Syneos Health by 42.7% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Syneos Health by 2,765.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,768,506 shares of company stock valued at $549,614,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

