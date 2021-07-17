Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Trebia Acquisition worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TREB opened at $9.93 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.