Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $19,292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $93,522,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $165.05 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.64.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.