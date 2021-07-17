Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $120.43 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

