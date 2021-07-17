Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 40,731 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $388.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

