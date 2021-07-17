Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Markel worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,216.01 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $3,003,484. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

