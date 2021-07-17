Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Life Storage worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

NYSE:LSI opened at $113.84 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

