Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $9.92 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 423,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 857,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in News by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in News by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in News by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

