Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 103,465 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

