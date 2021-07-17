Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 652,500 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 652,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Clean Energy Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 276.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

