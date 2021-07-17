Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $116.14 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

