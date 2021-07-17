Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,066 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

