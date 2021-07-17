Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 131,520 Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAC. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.